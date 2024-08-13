25 including HOD, interns and guard called for questioning in Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case

Kolkata: Junior doctors, interns and other staff who were on duty with the postgraduate trainee, who was allegedly raped and killed at state-run RG Kar hospital, were on Tuesday called for questioning at Kolkata Police headquarters here, officials said.

The Head of the Department of chest medicine at RG Kar hospital and a security guard were also summoned at Lalbazar as part of the probe, they said.

“Around 25 people have been called for questioning today, including four doctors who reportedly had dinner with the deceased woman on the night of the incident,” a police officer said.

Police had on Monday questioned seven doctors in connection with the case.

The body of the woman postgraduate trainee, who was allegedly raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the RG Kar hospital, was found on Friday morning. A civic volunteer was arrested in this connection on Saturday.