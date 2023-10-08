Kolkata: 3 held for 'raping' woman

Kolkata, Oct 7 (PTI) Three persons were on Saturday arrested for allegedly raping a woman at an apartment in the city's Rajarhat area, police said.

Advertisment

Acting on the complaint lodged by the woman, police arrested two of her colleagues from Rajarhat and another accused from Entally area.

"The woman has alleged that she was gangraped by the trio, as she fell unconscious after consuming alcohol at the party on Friday night," a senior police officer said.

Investigation is underway for more clarity, he added. PTI SCH RBT