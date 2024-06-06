Kolkata: 4 arrested for assaulting police personnel

Kolkata, Jun 5 (PTI) Four people were arrested for allegedly assaulting police personnel at a police station in Kolkata on Wednesday, officials said.

The accused barged into the investigating officer's room at the Jorasanko police station in the afternoon in the garb of offering support to a person who went there to lodge a complaint.

"They pushed on-duty officers and created a ruckus. All the accused persons have been kept in the lock-up of the police station. They will be produced before a court tomorrow," a police officer said. PTI SCH SOM