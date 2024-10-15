Kolkata: 89 puja committees take part in dazzling carnival as junior docs hold protest rally nearby

Kolkata, Oct 15 (PTI) Over 85 award-winning Durga Puja committees displayed idols of the goddess on decorated tableaux, which moved in a procession on Red Road here in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and several envoys on Tuesday evening.

The state government-organised ‘Durga Puja Carnival’ featuring 89 puja committees took place simultaneously with the agitating junior doctors’ 'Droher Carnival' (carnival of protest) over the RG Kar incident, at Rani Rashmoni Road in Esplanade area.

Projecting various themes from Bengal's cultural heritage to women's empowerment, freedom struggle, communal harmony and devotion, the tableaux travelled on the over 1-km road stretch in the heart of the city in a dazzling show.

The ‘Durga Puja Carnival’ is annually held since 2016. UNESCO had conferred the 'intangible heritage' status to Bengal's Durga Puja in 2021, elevating the state’s biggest festival to the global stage.

The Forward Club, Santoshpur Trikon Park, Chetla Agrani, Suruchi Sangha, Ballygunge Cultural Association, Behala Nutan Dal, Ahiritola Sarbojanin, Chaltabagan Sarbojanin, Chorbagan, Naktala Udayan Sangha, Tridhara, Lalabagan Nabankur, Babubagan, Sreebhumi Sporting, Salt Lake FD Block and Hatibagan Sarbojanin were among the 89 puja committees.

The chief minister was present at the programme along with her cabinet colleagues. Among others who attended were diplomats of different countries, film stars and notable personalities from various fields.

The state-sponsored carnival began at 4:45 pm and continued till 9:15 pm.

Meanwhile, the junior medics launched their 'Droher Carnival' from Rani Rashmoni Road, shortly after the Calcutta High Court set aside prohibitory orders in areas near the ‘Durga Puja Carnival’ on Red Road.

The protest rally saw participation of people from all walks of life, who joined the doctors demanding justice for the RG Kar hospital medic raped and murdered in August.

"This is a response from the common people who want to protest against the West Bengal government's insensitive approach. CM Mamata Banerjee seems unconcerned that young doctors are on a fast-unto-death," said Debasish Halder, one of the protesting doctors.

The medics have been on a hunger strike since October 5.

On Red Road, the tableaux moved in a procession, as members of the Durga Puja clubs danced and sang on the carnival stretch to the beats of ‘dhak’ (traditional drum), while folk artistes took part in a brief cultural performance.

Thousands of people also gathered to witness the event, cheering the performances and the artwork.

Kolkata Police personnel, deployed in large numbers, kept vigil along the carnival route, including many who were atop watch towers. Drones were also used to ensure tight security, officials said. PTI SUS RBT