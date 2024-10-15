Kolkata: 90 puja committees take part in dazzling carnival as junior docs hold protest rally nearby

Kolkata, Oct 15 (PTI) Over 90 award-winning Durga Puja committees displayed idols of the goddess on tableaux that moved in a procession on Red Road here in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and several envoys on Tuesday evening.

The state government-organised ‘Durga Puja Carnival’ took place simultaneously with the agitating junior doctors’ 'Droher Carnival' (carnival of protest) over the RG Kar incident, at Rani Rashmoni Road in Esplanade area.

Projecting various themes from Bengal's cultural heritage to women's empowerment, freedom struggle, communal harmony and devotion, the tableaux travelled on the over 1-km road stretch in the heart of the city in a dazzling show.

The ‘Durga Puja Carnival’ is annually held since 2016. UNESCO had conferred the 'intangible heritage' status to Bengal's Durga Puja in 2021, elevating the state’s biggest festival to the global stage.

The Forward Club, Santoshpur Trikon Park, Chetla Agrani, Suruchi Sangha, Ballygunge Cultural Association, Behala Nutan Dal, Ahiritola Sarbojanin, Chaltabagan Sarbojonin, Tridhara, Sreebhumi Sporting, Hatibagan Sarbojonin are among the other 90 puja committees. PTI SUS RBT