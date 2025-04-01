Kolkata air traffic controllers mourn death of Myanmar counterparts in earthquake

Kolkata, Apr 1 (PTI) The Air Traffic Controllers at Kolkata Airport observed a two-minute silence on Tuesday in memory of four of their counterparts who died in Naypyidaw, the new capital of Myanmar, during the recent earthquake in the neighbouring country.

The Regional Secretary of ATC Guild (India) Eastern Region, Kshamendra Kumar, highlighted the deep professional and humanitarian bond shared between Kolkata and Myanmar air traffic control officers (ATCOs).

Given the daily exchange of flight information between Kolkata and Myanmar ATCOs for ensuring safe air travel, this loss is deeply felt by the aviation fraternity.

“With heavy hearts, we kept the programme very simple, and paid tributes to the departed souls,” Kumar told PTI over phone.

The air traffic controllers of Kolkata extend their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and stand in support of their counterparts in Myanmar during this difficult time, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in Kolkata said in a statement.

The programme was attended by Nivedita Dubey, the Regional Executive Director of AAI’s Eastern Region, the director of Kolkata Airport Pravat Ranjan Beuria and other officials such as general managers of various departments.

“The gathering paid homage to the departed souls, acknowledging their dedication and sacrifice,” the AAI statement said.

The earthquake claimed the lives of four Myanmar Air Traffic Controllers Lay Aung (Assistant General Manager), Thaw Thaw Htet Ko Ko (Assistant Manager), Honey Run (ATC Officer Gr-II) and Naing Naing Maw (ATC Officer Gr-II), the statement said.

The neighbouring country was hit by a massive 7.7 Richter quake that struck on March 28.

Press reports emerging from the disaster-hit country quoted the head of Myanmar's military government, Senior Gen Min Aung Hlaing, saying 2,719 people have been found dead and 441 were missing till now. About 4,500 others have been injured. PTI SBN NN