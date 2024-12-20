Kolkata airport decked up to mark 100 years of flight operations

Kolkata, Dec 20 (PTI) The authorities of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport will on Saturday kick off celebrations of its 100 years of flight operations, officials said.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu is scheduled to launch the three-month-long celebrations on Saturday.

The airport’s terminal building and the premises on the city-side area, including the garden facing it, have been decked up with multi-coloured lighting. Several posters related to the event have been put up inside the terminal building as well.

“Celebrating 100 years of Kolkata Airport! Join us for the inaugural event at the Airport Lawn, Arrival Area, Kolkata Airport tomorrow at 4:30 PM. A century of connectivity, progress, and memories,” the facility posted on X on Friday.

A short film on the 100 years’ history of the airport will be displayed during the opening of the event, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) official said.

The celebrations will include panel discussions and talks on aviation by eminent personalities and aviation experts.

Besides, regular cultural events in the form of flash mobs and extempore performance in terminal building with active participation of local artists, passengers and stakeholders will take place, he said.

A signature campaign will also be organised to mark the occasion. In addition, videos of passengers sharing their travel experience during the celebration will be made.

The AAI has also lined up a series of initiatives, including release of a commemorative stamp, a coin and memorabilia to commemorate the occasion. PTI SBN RBT