Kolkata airport hosts technical session on aircraft safety amid spoofing concern

Kolkata, Jul 23 (PTI) The Kolkata airport on Tuesday conducted a technical session to educate air traffic controllers from eastern region airports on handling situations caused by spoofing, which poses risks to passengers and crew aboard aircraft midair.

Spoofing is the act of disguising a communication from an unknown source as that from a trusted one.

The session was on Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Radio Frequency Interference, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) statement said.

GNSS is a network of satellites broadcasting timing and orbital information used for navigation and positioning measurements.

The utilization of GNSS in Air Traffic Management operations and aircraft navigation has resulted in significant efficiency and safety benefits in aviation, the statement said.

GNSS is used all over the world as well as in India. "GNSS jamming and/or possible spoofing, which has been experienced in some areas, may adversely impact ATC (Air Traffic Control) operations and mislead the flights as well," the statement read.

The technical session was coordinated by Mahua B Adhikary, General Manager (Air Traffic Management)-Eastern Region. PTI SBN NN