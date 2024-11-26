Kolkata: Aliah University student found dead in hostel

Kolkata, Nov 26 (PTI) A student of the state-run Aliah University in New Town near Kolkata was found dead in his hostel room, police said on Tuesday.

The body of Abdul Rahman (24), a resident of Malda, was found hanging from the ceiling in his hostel room around 7 pm on Monday, they said.

Rahman's classmates found the body when they entered his room after getting no response to repeated knocks on the doors. They then informed the police.

Officers of the Techno City police station went to the spot and sent the body to hospital for post-mortem examination, an official said.

An investigation has been started, they said, adding that the exact cause of the death will be known after the post-morterm examination. PTI BSM SOM