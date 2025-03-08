Kolkata: App-cab driver dies two days after being assaulted by locals over parking dispute

Kolkata, Mar 8 (PTI) An app-cab driver, who was allegedly assaulted by locals in the city's Bijoygarh area over a parking dispute, succumbed to injuries at a hospital on Saturday morning, police said.

In this connection, police have started an investigation against unidentified people with charges of unintentional murder, an officer said.

The deceased, identified as Jayanta, was allegedly assaulted by five persons over a parking issue on Wednesday night, the officer added.

"Until Friday, no complaint had been received from the family. However, we filed a suo motu complaint and initiated a probe. We are reviewing CCTV camera footage from the area to identify the culprits," he said.

After the driver's death, his family members filed a complaint with police, he added. PTI SCH MNB