12CAL31 WB-PM-2ND LD G20 PM advises G20 countries to look at confiscations to recover proceeds of crime parked abroad Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday suggested that G20 countries can set an example by using non-conviction-based confiscations to speed up recovery of foreign assets created from proceeds of crime.

12CAL30 AS-UNION MINISTER-JJ ACT JJ Act amended for better protection of child rights: Union min Guwahati: Union minister Munjapara Mahendrabhai on Saturday said that amendments in the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, 2015, have been made for better protection of children in need of care or in conflict with law.

12CAL29 WB-PM-2ND LD BJP Oppn parties did not allow discussion on Manipur: PM hits out on no-confidence motion Kolaghat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a blistering attack on the opposition parties, accusing them of "running away" from the Lok Sabha during a debate on the no-confidence motion, and said his government has countered the "negativity being spread" by them across the country.

12CAL27 WB-PM-TMC BJP goons, and not TMC workers, indulged in violence during rural polls: Bengal minister Kolkata: West Bengal minister Shashi Panja on Saturday alleged that BJP "goons", and not Trinamool Congress workers as claimed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had indulged in violence during rural elections held in July.

12CAL26 AS-GANGRAPE-ARREST Four minors held in Assam for raping girl Kokrajhar: Four minors were arrested in Assam's Kokrajhar district for allegedly raping a girl, a top police officer said.

12CAL22 MN-HC-INTERNET Mobile Internet ban: Manipur HC asks state govt to find ways to restore services Imphal: The Manipur High Court has asked the state government to find ways to provide mobile internet services to people.

12CAL17 BH-AIR QUALITY Bihar to get real-time AQM reports from all 534 blocks from next month Patna: The Bihar government is all set to get real-time air quality monitoring (AQM) reports from all 534 blocks in the state from next month.

12CES2 DEF-NE-EXPO Guwahati to host Northeast's first-ever defence tech expo Guwahati: A defence technology exhibition, showcasing latest weapons, vehicles and other equipment, will be held for the first time in the Northeast, with Assam's largest city Guwahati gearing up to host the event in October. PTI ACD