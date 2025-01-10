Kolkata, Bihar Police unearth illegal firearms manufacturing units

Kolkata, Jan 10 (PTI) Kolkata and Bihar police forces, in a joint operation, have unearthed two illegal firearms manufacturing units in Madubani district in the neighbouring state, an official statement said.

A total of four people were arrested in connection with the raids.

A joint raid was conducted at a shop in Khutauna police station area on Thursday night. Three persons, identified as Istheyaque Alam (38), Iftekar Alam (35) and Rajkumar Chowdhury (30), were initially detained.

A firearms factory was operational inside the shop in Khutauna Bazaar. It had a facade of an auto parts selling outlet, the statement issued by Kolkata Police said.

Twenty-four pieces each of 7mm pistol body and barrel, three pieces of 7mm pistol sliders, one lathe machine, milling, grinding and welding machine each and two drilling machines were seized.

On the basis of information provided by the detainees, police subsequently conducted another raid on the residence of one Raju Sah (22) in nearby Jhanjpatti village, where another illegal arms manufacturing unit was unearthed.

From the second unit, 24 pieces of 7mm pistol butt, one milling, grinding and drilling machine each, besides a huge amount of raw materials and tools used in the production of these illegal firearms were seized.

Police arrested the four people, including Sah, and registered cases under the Arms Act at Khutauna police station. PTI dc ACD