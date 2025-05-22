Kolkata-born US doctor wins global vaccine research award

Kolkata, May 22 (PTI) Kolkata-born US-based physician Dr. Ananda Bandyopadhyay, known for his significant contributions to India’s polio elimination efforts and measles surveillance initiatives, has been awarded the prestigious IVI–SK Bioscience Park MahnHoon Award.

Bandyopadhyay, 45, of Gates Foundation, was jointly honoured with Professor Pierre Van Damme of the University of Antwerp.

The duo was recognised for their groundbreaking work in vaccine research, particularly the development and deployment of a novel oral polio vaccine.

The International Vaccine Institute (IVI), the world's only international organisation devoted exclusively to the discovery, development, and delivery of vaccines for global health, held the 2025 IVI-SK Bioscience Park MahnHoon Award Ceremony on April 30.

"It's great to receive such a prestigious award. It will be a big boost for future research. This recognition is a tribute to the global partnership and team effort dedicated to eradicating polio," Bandyopadhyay told PTI from Seattle. PTI SCH MNB