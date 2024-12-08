Kolkata: Bryan Adams kicks off 'So Happy It Hurts Tour'

Kolkata, Dec 8 (PTI) Kolkata was alive with energy as rock legend Bryan Adams kicked-off his highly anticipated 'So Happy It Hurts Tour 2024' from the city on Sunday.

The Canadian singer expressed his excitement to perform in the 'City of Joy,' captivating fans with his timeless hits like 'Summer of '69', 'Please Forgive Me', and 'Everything I Do (I Do It for You)'.

Performing at the Aquatica water park complex, Adams delivered an unforgettable experience, marking a historic moment in Kolkata's live music scene.

"I feel so excited to perform in your city for the first time. It is named 'So Happy It Hurts Tour, and obviously, I am happy," Adams told reporters before being escorted to his vehicle by security personnel at the Netaji Subhas Chandra International Airport.

Before taking the stage to perform in front of thousands, he said, "I am looking forward to a great experience, feeling the vibes. The crowd is so enthusiastic." During his performance, he said, "Music is a way to communicate various emotions." This marked Bryan Adams' sixth visit to India, but his first performance in Kolkata. The concert is part of his nationwide tour, which will also see him perform in Shillong, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Gurugram, and Bengaluru. He had previously visited India in 1993-94, 2001, 2006, 2011, and 2018.

One of the event organisers said the Kolkata leg of the tour was made possible through tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi's event management company.

There was tight, multi-layered security at Aquatica, located on the northeastern fringe of the city, for the Canadian singer, who has sold over 100 million records worldwide.

Adams, a Grammy Award winner for Best Song Written for Visual Media, has also received nominations for five Golden Globe awards and three Academy Awards. PTI SUS MNB