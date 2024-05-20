Kolkata citizens' group call upon KMDA to set up green barrier to save Rabindra Sarovar

Kolkata, May 20 (PTI) The 'Save Rabindra Sarobar' forum, a citizens group dedicated to preserving the national lake, on Monday called upon its custodian state-run Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) to set up a green barrier around the premises of the waterbody to prevent its deterioration.

Somendra Mohan Ghosh, spokesperson for the committee and an environmental activist, emphasised the urgent need to plant medium-height trees around the lake's perimeter to mitigate the impact of vehicular emissions and safeguard the ecosystem.

The 192-acre area, including the expansive artificial waterbody and surrounding trees, was conceived in the 1920s by Cecil Henry Bompass, M R Atkins, and Prabodh Chandra Chatterjee, and was later renamed Rabindra Sarobar in the 1950s.

Ghosh highlighted the importance of preserving the diverse ecosystem, comprising over a hundred bird and insect species, and stressed the necessity of a green barrier to combat air and noise pollution from nearby traffic on Southern Avenue.

Concerns about the lake's future have arisen due to incidents of dead fish, tree uprooting, and declining water levels in recent years, prompting calls for action to protect this vital resource in south Kolkata.

While the KMDA official noted ongoing efforts to remove debris, replant trees, and plant new saplings, there are currently no immediate plans to establish a green barrier.

The forum cited a past NGT order restricting land use in Rabindra Sarobar solely for conservation purposes, opposing any attempts to lease out land to private entities.

Referring to the existence of three clubs in the lake area, activist Sumitra Banerjee said the forum was opposed to allocation of land for commercial purposes.

However, a KMDA official said the clubs had been granted lease long ago outside the core area with the undertaking that they would contribute to environmental conservation efforts. PTI SUS MNB