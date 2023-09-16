Kolkata: Coach of local train derails near Dum Dum Junction station

Kolkata, Sep 16 (PTI) The coach of a local train derailed near the Dum Dum Junction railway station in Kolkata on Saturday morning, disrupting services, officials said.

No one was injured as the coach of the train, which was on the way from Kalyani to Majerhat, derailed on line 5 as it was leaving the station, they said.

The incident happened around 9.50 am, and services were restored by 11.30 am, Eastern Railway spokesperson Kaushik Mitra said.

The derailment caused a delay in train services, officials said.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation, they said. PTI BSM SOM SOM