Kolkata court acquits Saradha ponzi scam accused Sudipto Sen, Debjani Mukherjee

Kolkata, Aug 19 (PTI) A Kolkata court on Tuesday acquitted the multi-crore Saradha ponzi scam accused Sudipto Sen and co-accused Debjani Mukherjee in three of the several cases that are pending against them.

They were charged under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The 11th Judicial Magistrate court at Bichar Bhavan here acquitted Saradha group chairman Sen and his alleged associate Mukherjee in the three cases following trials, in each of which around 15 witnesses were presented by the prosecution.

The lawyer representing the two accused said that the prosecution could not prove the case before the trial court, leading to their acquittal.

After the alleged ponzi fund scam came to light, Sen and Mukherjee were arrested from Sonmarg in Jammu and Kashmir on April 23, 2013.

Several other cases are pending against the two, in which they are in judicial remand at present. PTI AMR NN