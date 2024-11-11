Kolkata court holds first day of trial in RG Kar rape-murder case

Kolkata, Nov 11 (PTI) A Kolkata court on Monday held the first day of trial in the rape and murder case of a doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Advertisment

The proceedings were held in-camera at the court of additional district and sessions judge Anirban Das.

Prime accused Sanjay Roy was present in the court.

The father of the victim was also present as a witness, police sources said.

Advertisment

Roy was brought to the court in the afternoon and the proceedings are being held closed door.

The prime accused, while coming out of the court, again claimed that he has been framed by the administration and he was not guilty.

“They did not let me speak even today. I’ve done nothing and have been framed,” Roy told reporters while being whisked away.

Advertisment

On November 4, when charges were framed against him, he claimed that he is innocent.

Roy has been booked under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (rape), Section 66 (punishment for causing death or resulting in a persistent vegetative state) and 103 (punishment for murder).

Roy was arrested by the Kolkata Police on August 10, a day after the on-duty woman doctor’s body was found inside the seminar room of the RG Kar hospital.

Advertisment

Later, the CBI took up the investigation into the case on a Calcutta High Court order.

The incident sparked an outrage nationwide. PTI SCH NN