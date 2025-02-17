Kolkata court pronounces man guilty of rape of seven-month-old toddler

Kolkata, Feb 17 (PTI) A POCSO court here on Monday held a man guilty of rape and attempt to murder of a seven-month-old girl in north Kolkata.

The sentence is likely to be pronounced on Tuesday.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) court at Bankshall court convicted the man of kidnapping, rape and attempt to murder of the toddler.

She is undergoing treatment at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here, special public prosecutor Bibhas Chatterjee said.

He said that 24 witnesses, including eight experts, were examined during the trial.

Chatterjee said that assistance from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) was taken by the prosecution for establishing the role of the accused in the crime.

He also said the unique gait of the accused helped in identifying him from CCTV footage in the locality under Burtolla police station area in north Kolkata.

The accused was arrested on December 5 from Andal in West Bardhaman district, following a police complaint by the little girl’s parents, who live in a roadside shanty in Burtolla area.

The special public prosecutor said it took 40 days for the trial in the case to be completed, which commenced on January 7. PTI AMR RBT