Kolkata: CPI(M)'s student and youth wings hold procession demanding justice for RG Kar victim

Kolkata, Aug 8 (PTI) The student and youth wings of the CPI(M) on Friday took out a procession demanding justice for the rape-murder victim doctor of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on the eve of her first death anniversary.

Claiming that not all perpetrators have been held accountable, SFI and DYFI members marched from College Square to Shyambazar, located near the hospital where the post-graduate trainee doctor’s body was found on August 9, 2024.

The participants alleged that neither the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, nor the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre had taken steps to ensure justice for the post-graduate trainee doctor.

A sessions court here had sentenced Sanjay Roy, a former civic volunteer with the city police, to life imprisonment after finding him guilty of rape and murder of the doctor.

The CBI, which had been handed over the investigation into the case by the Calcutta High Court, has appealed before the high court seeking death penalty to Roy. PTI AMR MNB