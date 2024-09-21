Kolkata: CPI(M)'s trade union, farmers' wings hold protest rally over rape-murder of RG Kar medic

Kolkata, Sep 21 (PTI) The trade union and farmers' wings of the CPI(M) on Saturday held a rally in the metropolis, demanding justice for the woman doctor who was raped and murdered in RG Kar hospital last month.

The procession was taken out by the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) and Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) from College Square to Shyambazar in north Kolkata.

“We seek exemplary punishment for the perpetrators of the crime, as well as the resignation of Mamata Banerjee from West Bengal’s Health and Home (Police) Departments over the handling of the case,” one of the protesters said.

Banerjee, the chief minister, is also in charge of these departments.

The body of the postgraduate trainee was found with severe injuries in the seminar hall of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. The rape-murder of the medic sparked a nationwide outrage, as people from all sections of society staged protests against the incident. PTI AMR RBT