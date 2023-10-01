Kolkata-Delhi flight cancelled to operate flights on Kolkata-Port Blair route for stranded passengers: Vistara

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Full-service carrier Vistara has said it had to cancel one of its flights from Kolkata to Delhi scheduled for Sunday in order to operate additional flights for passengers stranded in Kolkata and Port Blair.

"Vistara Flight UK747 operating from Kolkata to Port Blair and the return flight UK787 on 30 September 2023 were cancelled due to bad weather in Port Blair. We are operating one additional flight on the two sectors on 01 October 2023 for the stranded customers in the two cities," an airline spokesperson said in a statement late on Saturday.

"In order to accommodate these additional flights, we had to take the difficult call of cancelling one of our flights scheduled to fly from Delhi to Kolkata and then back to Delhi," the spokesperson said.

The statement came against the backdrop of Trinamool Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien mentioning the flight cancellation in the context of the party's proposed protests on Monday and Tuesday in the national capital.

"First, they abruptly cancel special train services from Kol to Del to prevent those who were to travel to participate in protests on Oct 2 & 3, demanding 10s of 1000s of crores owed to Bengal by BJP Union govt. Now a flight gets cancelled! Try as you might, we WILL TAKE YOU ON," he said in a post on X on Saturday.

He also shared a screenshot of the details about the cancelled Vistara flight which was scheduled to depart from Kolkata at 6.45 pm to Delhi on Sunday.

According to the Vistara spokesperson, the airline is in touch with all the affected customers to offer them alternate options, including offering them seats on the next flights, basic availability, or refunds and deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to the customers. PTI RAM RHL