Kolkata deputy mayor Atin Ghosh escapes unhurt in accident

Kolkata, Feb 24 (PTI) Kolkata deputy mayor Atin Ghosh escaped unhurt on Monday when his vehicle was hit by a bus near SN Banerjee Road-Taltala crossing, police said.

The Trinamool Congress leader was on his way to the civic headquarters on SN Banerjee Road to attend the annual budget session when the accident happened, officials said.

"The accident occurred when my vehicle was taking a turn near Taltala. I am fine and okay. It was a close call. Thank God that no one was injured. The front part of my vehicle has been damaged," Ghosh told PTI. PTI SCH MNB