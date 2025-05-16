Kolkata devotee donates gold ornaments worth Rs 3.6 cr to Lord Venkateswara temple

Tirupati, May 16 (PTI) A devotee from Kolkata on Friday donated 5.2 kg of diamond-encrusted and gemstone-embedded gold ornaments worth Rs 3.6 crore to Lord Venkateswara temple here.

Sanjiv Goenka from Kolkata donated a golden Kati and Varada Hasthams (diamond and gemstone-embedded ornaments).

“A magnificent golden offering was presented to Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala on Friday. Sanjiv Goenka from Kolkata donated a golden Kati and Varada Hasthams, weighing around 5.2 kilograms and worth Rs.3.63 crore,” said a press release from TTD.

The ornaments were handed over to TTD additional executive officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary at the Ranganayakula Mandapam in Tirumala, the release added.

TTD is the official custodian of Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, the richest Hindu shrine in the world. PTI STH ROH