Kolkata-Dhaka Maitree Express cancelled on Friday

NewsDrum Desk
Kolkata, Jul 24 (PTI) The services of the Maitree Express, connecting Kolkata with Bangladesh capital Dhaka, will continue to remain suspended on Friday, the Eastern Railway said.

Violent protests over a quota system in government jobs have rocked Bangladesh for days and claimed over 100 lives.

In a statement, an Eastern Railway official said that as per "a message received from Bangladesh Railway", the services of the Kolkata-Dhaka-Kolkata Maitree Express will continue to remain suspended on Friday.

The services of Maitree Express have remained suspended since Saturday. PTI AMR SOM

