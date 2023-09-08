Kolkata: Director, principal of safe home among 3 held for 'rape' of minor girl

Kolkata, Sep 7 (PTI) Three persons, including the director and principal of a blind school and children’s home in Kolkata’s Haridevpur area, were arrested on Thursday following complaints of rape of a minor girl at the institution, police said.

The minor was allegedly raped for 10 years inside the safe home, they said.

The director, principal and the cook of the institute were arrested earlier in the day in connection with the incident, a police officer said.

The inmates have been shifted to a safe place after the allegations surfaced, he said.

Further investigation is underway.