Kolkata doctor murder: CBI gets court nod to conduct polygraph test on arrested

Kolkata, Aug 19 (PTI) A local court here on Monday granted CBI permission to conduct a polygraph test on Sanjay Roy, accused in the rape-murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, an official said.

The CBI was yet to schedule a date for the test, he told PTI.

Rule requires that the accused be brought before a magistrate, who will ask if he agrees to the polygraph test, the official said.

"The court has granted us permission to conduct the polygraph test on Roy. We are yet to schedule any date for the test. But there are still some processes left," he added.

Roy, a civic volunteer with Kolkata Police, was arrested a day after the body of the postgraduate trainee doctor was found in the seminar hall of the state-run facility on August 9. The court remanded Roy to 14 days in police custody.

The Calcutta High Court ordered the CBI to take over the case probe from Kolkata Police on August 14. PTI SCH MNB