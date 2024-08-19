Kolkata doctor murder: CPI(M) demands immediate law to protect medical personnel

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has called for the immediate enactment of a legislation to protect medical personnel, following the brutal rape and murder of a doctor at a state-run hospital in Kolkata.

The party's politburo, in a strongly worded statement, condemned both the central and West Bengal governments for their inadequate responses to the incident, which has sparked nationwide protests among doctors and the general public.

The incident has led to unprecedented mobilisation among doctors, particularly junior doctors, who have taken to the streets in anger and solidarity.

The CPI(M) highlighted that these protests not only reflect the grief and outrage over the loss of a colleague but also underscore the growing frustration within the medical community over unsafe working conditions.

The party also criticised the Modi government for its lackluster response to calls for a comprehensive legislation to protect healthcare workers.

The party expressed disappointment that the government has only offered a bureaucratic assurance to establish a committee to examine the issue, rather than taking immediate action to pass a law in consultation with the medical fraternity.

Adding to the criticism, the CPI(M) also slammed the West Bengal state government, accusing it of sabotaging the justice process and intimidating those who seek to hold the authorities accountable.

The party pointed to statements made by the victim's father who publicly expressed his lack of confidence in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her administration, reflecting the widespread perception of a cover-up.

The CPI(M) emphasised that the responsibility for enacting appropriate legislation lies with the central government, even as the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the case.

The party demanded urgent action from the government to ensure the safety and security of medical personnel across the country and condemned the state government's efforts to shield those responsible for the crime.

It also demanded justice for the victim and her family, urging the Centre to act without delay in enacting protective laws for medical professionals.

The postgraduate trainee doctor's body was found on the premises of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

A civic volunteer of the Kolkata Police was arrested in this connection and the case was taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after a Calcutta High Court order. PTI UZM RPA