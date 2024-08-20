Kolkata doctor murder: DU students hold demonstrations, demand improved women safety

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Members of different student outfits of Delhi University on Tuesday staged a demonstration on the campus against the rape and murder of a doctor at a state-run hospital in Kolkata.

Raising slogans for stronger women's safety measures, the students took out a march outside the Arts Faculty seeking justice for the victim.

Led by All India Students Association (AISA) and Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), the students carried posters and banners bearing slogans such as "India should unite for women safety", "reclaim the streets", and "smash patriarchy".

The protestors demanded action against the accused and a transparent investigation.

The rape and murder of a junior doctor at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in the West Bengal capital has sparked nationwide protests.

The postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the hospital on August 9.

Several doctors' bodies have also been sitting on an indefinite strike over the past few days, disrupting healthcare services. The striking doctors are demanding a quick and transparent probe into the matter and the formation of a Central Protection Act for ensuring safety of healthcare workers. PTI SJJ RPA