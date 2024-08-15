Kolkata doctor murder: Thousands of women hit streets in Bengal demanding justice

Kolkata, Aug 14 (PTI) Thousands of women from all walks of life gathered across West Bengal at midnight on Wednesday to protest the brutal rape-murder of a doctor on duty at a Kolkata hospital last week.

The social media-driven protests began at 11:55 pm, aligning with Independence Day celebrations, and took place in key areas across both small towns and big cities, including multiple locations in Kolkata.

The air was filled with chants of "We Want Justice" as thousands of women took to the streets across the state.

While political party flags were banned, flags representing marginalised communities like LGBTQ+ were welcomed.

Rimjhim Sinha, the movement's initiator, called the event a new freedom struggle for women.

Symbolised by a viral poster of a red hand holding a crescent moon, the movement has spread to various towns and districts across Bengal, with initial gatherings planned for College Street, Academy of Fine Arts, and Jadavpur 8B Bus Stand in Kolkata.

Women from diverse backgrounds - students, professionals, homemakers - marched together, their voices rising in unison to demand justice for the victim and an end to violence against women. PTI PNT SUS MNB