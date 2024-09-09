Kolkata doctor rape and murder: SC reprimands lawyer for raising voice

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) "Are you trying to address the gallery outside the court?" an annoyed Supreme Court bench asked a lawyer and reprimanded him for his aggressive tone while making submissions on the Kolkata rape and murder of a trainee doctor.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took objection to the manner in which advocate Koustav Bagchi addressed the court.

"I have been noticing your demeanour for the last two hours. Don't raise your voice, lower your pitch. You are addressing three judges of the Supreme Court and not the views of the YouTube who are watching the proceedings live," Chief Justice Chandrachud told him sternly.

The angry reaction by Justice Candrachud came when Bagchi interjected while the bench, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, was asking the West Bengal government to not take any adverse action against the protesting doctors if they resumed their duties tomorrow by 5 p.m.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the West Bengal government, assured the court that no adverse action, including punitive transfers, would be taken.

Bagchi butted in when the bench and Sibal were exchanging views on the subject.