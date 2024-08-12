Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Doctors of govt hospitals in Lucknow hold protests

Lucknow, Aug 12 (PTI) Resident doctors from several government hospitals here on Monday held protests against the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata and demanded a time-bound probe into the matter.

The protests were held at the King George's Medical University (KGMU), Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute (KSSSCI) and Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences.

Tying black ribbons on their hands and holding placards, the protesters demanded a thorough probe into the matter and also security for the medical staff in hospitals.

Dr Ritika, President of Resident Doctors' Association, KSSSCI, said, "We demand a probe into the matter. It should be time bound." She said that during the protests doctors tied black ribbons on their hands while performing their duties.

Protests were also held in Maharani Laxmibai Medical College, Jhansi; UP University of Medical Sciences, Saifai; SN Medical College, Agra; and a hospital in Kanpur.

According to KGMU spokesperson Dr Sudhir Singh, services of the hospital, including OPD and emergency, were not affected due to the protests.

A postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata while on duty. The semi-naked body of the 32-year-old doctor was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in the West Bengal capital on Thursday night.