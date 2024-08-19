Kolkata doctor rape-murder: WCD minister Annapurna Devi demands Mamata's resignation

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi on Monday demanded the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the alleged rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata.

West Bengal is witnessing a wave of anger following the alleged rape and murder of the trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi took to X to criticise the Mamata Banerjee-led government for its "failure" to address the issue and the subsequent violence at the facility.

"The failure and insensitivity of the Mamata Banerjee government in the case of the doctor's rape and murder have pushed public outrage to its peak across Bengal. But instead of providing answers, the government is shamelessly suppressing dissent and threatening those who raise their voices," Devi wrote in her post.

She further questioned Banerjee's moral standing and called for her resignation. The chief minister also holds home and health portfolios.

"Even leaders and MPs from Trinamool are now pointing fingers at their own government. If there is any shred of morality left in Mamata Banerjee, she should immediately step down," Devi added, using the hashtag #ResignMamata.

The comments come as the case has sparked widespread protests both in the state and across the country.

The Kolkata police has arrested a civic volunteer in connection with the crime.