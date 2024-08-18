Kolkata doctor's rape-murder: BJP playing politics, is raising issue in wrong way, says Kamal Nath

Bhopal, Aug 18 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Sunday said the BJP is playing politics in the Kolkata woman doctor rape-murder case and claimed the way the party was raising the issue was "wrong".

The postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered on August 9 in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, triggering massive protests across the country. The BJP has sought the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Queried on this demand, Nath told reporters, "This is politics. It is clear rape has happened. Strict action should be taken. The way BJP is raising this issue is wrong." Asked about reports of RSS icons being included in the curriculum in MP, the former state CM said it was not possible to change history.

Replying to a question on the Waqf Amendment Bill, Nath said the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) will discuss it. PTI ADU BNM