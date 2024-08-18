Kolkata doctor's rape-murder: IMA protest in Goa ends

Panaji, Aug 18 (PTI) The Goa unit of Indian Medical Association on Sunday said its strike in connection with the rape-murder of a post graduate trainee doctor in Kolkata on August 9 had ended.

IMA Goa president Sandesh Chodankar said the strike was successful, adding that those involved in the stir ensured emergency services were functional so that patients are not inconvenienced.

"The 24-hour strike ended at 6am today. Doctors ensured emergency cases were attended to on priority," he said.

Earlier, members of Goa Association of Resident Doctors (GARD) had gone on strike from 1pm on Friday. It ended on 1pm on Saturday.

The GARD represents junior and senior residents working in state run facilities including Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). PTI RPS BNM