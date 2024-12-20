Kolkata: Dover Lane Music Conference to pay tributes to tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, 3 others

Kolkata, Dec 20 (PTI) The upcoming four-day Dover Lane Music Conference, a significant event in Kolkata's classical music calendar, will pay tributes to Tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain and three other renowned classical artistes who passed away in recent months.

Bratindra Mustafi, chairman of the 73rd Dover Lane Music Conference, told PTI on Friday that, in addition to Ustad Zakir Hussain, who died on December 16, the conference will honour eminent sarod player Ustad Ashish Khan (who passed on November 15) and sarod artist Pt. Rajeev Taranath (who died on June 11). The conference will also pay tribute to its first chairman, Pradipta Shankar Sen.

The conference, scheduled from January 22 to 25, will feature prominent names such as Manipuri danseuse Elam Indira Devi, sarod artist Amaan Ali Bangash, vocalist Ulhas Kashalkar, vocalist Sajan Mishra, Mohan Veena virtuoso Viswa Mohan Bhatt, santoor artist Tarun Bhattacharya, vocalist Padmini Rao, and percussionist Tanmoy Bose, among others. The lineup reflects both veteran and young talent in the classical world.

Recalling Hussain's connection to Dover Lane, Mustafi said, "He had a special corner for Kolkata and our classical concert." He continued, "His jugalbandi with his father, Alla Rakha, at this conference about 35 years ago is still talked about. Zakir Bhai performed at Dover Lane until the early '90s." Another former Dover Lane Music Conference chairman and regular attendee recalled a specific moment when he witnessed Pt. Ravi Shankar entering the auditorium at Nazrul Manch during a performance by 'Zakirbhai'.

According to him, "Zakir Bhai stopped his performance midway, descended from the podium to touch Pt. Ravi Shankar's feet, and then resumed with the same 'bol' he had paused." The conference, one of the oldest in the state, will also honour its first chairman, Sen, who passed away earlier this year. PTI SUS MNB