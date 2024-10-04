Kolkata Durga Puja organiser unveils idol depicting pain for RG Kar victim

Kolkata, Oct 4 (PTI) Amid ongoing protests demanding justice for the R G Kar victim, a Durga Puja committee in Kolkata has unveiled a poignant idol depicting the goddess covering her face with her palms in front of a woman’s body.

Titled ‘Lajja’ (Shame), the puja has been organised by the Shri Shri Saraswati and Kali Mata Mandir Parishad in the city's Kankurgachi area.

Talking to PTI, a spokesperson for the committee explained, "As visitors enter the pandal, they will see the goddess covering her face while the body of a woman lies before her." The lion accompanying the goddess is also depicted sitting before the body, its head lowered in mourning. Nearby, a white apron and stethoscope — symbols of the medical profession — are displayed beside the idol.

"This is our protest against the continuing violence and attacks on women, from incidents of rape and murder in Kamduni and Hanskhali to the recent tragedy at R G Kar, which has shaken the conscience of the nation. As spontaneous protests against the savage attack on our daughter-doctor show no signs of fading, we believe this Durga Puja should serve as a platform to express our anguish and pain," the spokesperson added.

The committee has, however, maintained the traditional look of the goddess at the end of the marquee. "We don’t want to tinker with the 'sabeki' (traditional) look of Maa. The theme has been added this year due to the contemporary situation," the spokesperson explained.

Meanwhile, the popular Santosh Mitra Square Puja pandal, which had initially planned a laser show on its Las Vegas sphere replica, changed its plans in the wake of the RG Kar tragedy.

Secretary Sajal Ghosh said, "We will display slogans like ‘Justice for R G Kar’ and ‘Justice for Abhaya’ (referring to the murdered woman medic to protect her identity) on the spherical surface, along with images of burning lamps." For the past 40 years, Durga Puja pandals across the city and outside have utilised the platform to highlight cultural heritage, art, and pressing social issues such as environmental protection, human trafficking, and violence against women. PTI SUS MNB