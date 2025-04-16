Kolkata: ED arrests Bangladeshi who 'illegally' made Indian passport, Aadhaar for compatriots

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it has arrested a Bangladeshi national in Kolkata under the anti-money laundering law for his role in preparing "illegal" Indian passports and Aadhaar cards for citizens of his country.

Ajad Mallik alias Ahammed Hossain Azad was taken into custody on Tuesday following searches at seven premises in West Bengal, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in a statement.

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Kolkata sent Mallik to 13-day ED custody the same day, the federal probe agency said in the statement.

A number of incriminating documents, digital devices and cash amounting to Rs 13.45 lakh were seized by the ED during the searches against Mallik, the statement said.

The money laundering case stems from a local police FIR against Mallik, who was booked under the Foreigners Act of 1946 for residing in India "without valid documents" and for his "involvement" in making Indian passport and other documents through "fraudulent" means for illegal immigrants in lieu of money.

The agency said a number of bank accounts were being maintained in the name of Mallik and his proprietorship firm -- Mallik Trading Corporation.

He was involved in the business of arranging "fraudulently" obtained identity documents like Voter ID card, passport, Aadhaar card, etc., for Bangladeshi nationals, the statement said.

The accused generated "proceeds of crime" and "substantial" cash was deposited in the accounts between 2018 and 2024, it said.

The ED said its probe found that Mallik's family, comprising his wife Maymuna Akhter and two sons, Osama Bin Azad and Omar Faruk, were Bangladeshi citizens and lived in the neighbouring country.

India shares a 4,096 km-long international border with Bangladesh.

Mallik "frequently" visited Bangladesh to meet his family, the ED statement said.

The ED also alleged that Mallik was involved in hawala transactions and "siphoned off" funds received by him in lieu of arranging Indian government issued ID proofs for Bangladeshi nationals.

He was also providing "unauthorised" currency exchange services to various individuals, the agency said. PTI NES ARI