Kolkata: ED conducts raids at residence of businessman, company official in bank fraud case

Kolkata, May 28 (PTI) The ED started raids at the residence of a local businessman and a senior official of a private company in Rajarhat area on Tuesday in connection with a bank fraud case in Patna, an officer said.

A large number of central forces accompanied the Enforcement Directorate sleuths, he said.

"This businessman and the official were found to be involved in this bank fraud case. We are questioning them and conducting searches at their residence and office," the ED officer said. PTI SCH RBT