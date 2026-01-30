Kolkata, Jan 30 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday said the devastating fire at a momo manufacturing unit and two godowns at Anandapur on the outskirts of Kolkata pointed to a failure on the part of the authorities.

"I am here on a fact-finding exercise, not on a fault-finding exercise," the governor said after visiting the spot..

"I do not want to blame anybody, but the fact remains that there has been failure on the part of authorities concerned, else this kind of repeated incidents would not have taken place," the governor told reporters.

So far, 21 body parts, including partially burnt and skeletal remains, have been recovered from the site, officials said.

"We cannot confirm the exact death toll as we have recovered body parts, which may belong to a single or different individuals. This can be confirmed only after the DNA tests," a police officer said.