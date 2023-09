Kolkata, Sep 30 (PTI) A fire broke out at a godown on Elliot Road here on Saturday evening, police said.

Advertisment

There is no report of any injury due to the blaze that erupted around 8.15 pm, they said.

Five fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames at the godown where perfumes and packets of potato chips were stored.

"We are trying to put out the blaze on a war footing," an official of the fire department said. PTI SCH RBT