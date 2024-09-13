Kolkata: Four-year-old boy dies after vomiting in school

Kolkata, Sep 13 (PTI) A four-year-old boy died allegedly after vomiting in school in central Kolkata on Friday, police said.

The boy, a student of a reputed school in Moulali area, was rushed to state-run Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared "brought dead", they said.

"He started vomiting soon after reaching school in a pool car. He likely had a slight fever, too," an officer of Taltala Police Station said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he said, adding, the police were also enquiring what the child ate before coming to school. PTI SCH RBT