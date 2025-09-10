Kolkata gangrape: Police arrest one accused, another on run

Kolkata, Sep 10 (PTI) One of the two prime accused in the alleged gangrape of a woman in Kolkata's Haridevpur area was arrested from Bardhaman railway station while attempting to flee on Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

Search for the other accused is on, he added.

"One of the prime accused in the Haridevpur incident has been arrested from Bardhaman station on Wednesday morning. The other is on the run. We are searching for him," the officer said.

Police launched a search after the victim lodged a complaint at Haridevpur police station, alleging that she was raped at a birthday party on Friday night.

Initial probe has revealed that the victim became acquainted with the arrested accused through a common friend, he said.

"This person had introduced himself as a key member of a major Durga Puja committee in south Kolkata. Through him, she met another young man named Deep. The two promised to get her involved with the committee. They would speak frequently. On her birthday on September 5, the duo allegedly took her to a flat in Regent Park area for celebrations, and there she was gang-raped," the officer said.

After the incident, the woman managed to return home and later filed a complaint.

"We are bringing the arrested person to Kolkata. It seems he was planning to escape by train from Bardhaman station, probably to other states. We are interrogating him to trace the other accused," the officer said. PTI SCH MNB