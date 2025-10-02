Kolkata gears up for safe, eco-friendly idol immersion amid tight security

Kolkata, Oct 2 (PTI) To ensure smooth and safe immersion of Durga Puja idols, the Kolkata Police and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) have jointly launched operations which included special deployment of personnel and precautionary measures across the major ghats and routes in the city, officials said on Thursday.

According to a senior KMC official, around 3,500 pujas were organised across the city this year, including approximately 250 household ones.

"Though today is Dashami, many Puja committees will retain their idols until Friday, which will lead to a significant rise in the number of immersions tomorrow. However, we have made all necessary arrangements at all ghats starting today. Each ghat will have an executive engineer overseeing immersion operations," the official told PTI.

Most of the immersions take place at 18 key ghats, he said, adding that KMC sanitation workers have been deployed at these locations from Thursday onwards.

Speaking to PTI, a senior Kolkata Police officer said that several ambulances, adequate lighting, and CCTV surveillance have been arranged, with additional police deployment at the ghats.

"Kolkata Police will retain full control of security during the immersion process. Police teams will be stationed at each ghat under the supervision of inspectors, assistant commissioners, and deputy commissioners," he said.

Special units from the Disaster Management Group (DMG) have been deployed at sensitive ghats including Bagbazar, Baje Kadamtala, Gwalior, and Nimtala.

"Watchtowers have been installed at seven ghats for enhanced surveillance, while River Traffic Police will patrol the Ganges. Drone surveillance and additional CCTV cameras have also been put in place," he added.

The officer said that rescue teams, including divers, are on standby.

"At Baje Kadamtala Ghat, six divers will be stationed on a special launch. Additionally, four boats will operate at major ghats to retrieve idol frames after immersion. Emergency response units led by the DC (Combat) are also on standby," he said.

Strict vigil is also being maintained to prevent the use of loud music, locally known as DJ, during immersion processions.

"As part of the initiative, police pickets have been set up at 238 key locations across the city. Any complaints of the use of illegal sound systems will lead to immediate legal action, including arrest of the organisers," the officer warned.

Public announcements are being made at ghats to discourage immersion during high tide - a time when accidents are more likely. Alerts on tidal timings are being sent via SMS to Puja committees to prevent such incidents, he added.

Meanwhile, to minimise environmental impact, the state Environment Department and the Namami Gange project officials have installed temporary bamboo enclosures on both sides of ghats to contain immersion waste, a senior Bengal government bureaucrat said.

"Dustbins have been placed for flowers, leaves, and other offerings before immersion. Officials have been instructed to ensure that immersion waste does not block water pipelines," he told PTI when contacted. PTI SCH NN