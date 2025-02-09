Kolkata: Health camp organised in memory of RG Kar victim, saplings handed over to patients

Kolkata, Feb 9 (PTI) The West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front on Sunday organised 'Abhaya Clinic', a health camp, at Sodepur in North 24 Parganas district, to mark the birthday of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital victim.

The Post Graduate Trainee doctor was raped and murdered on August 9 last year at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, triggering widespread outrage and protests from the medical fraternity.

"Over 110 patients have already availed services at Abhaya Clinic, and each was handed a sapling. Our sister loved plants and had dedicated her life to serving people," a junior doctor said.

"The culprits have robbed us of our joy. We used to celebrate her birthday at night after she returned from hospital. Now, our only mission in life is to seek justice. Had we not admitted her to R G Kar, she would have been alive," the victim’s parents lamented on Sunday.

The Junior Doctors' Front alleged that its members were facing police harassment to demoralise and suppress protests demanding justice for their slain colleague. Despite this, the organisation vowed to continue its movement till justice is served. PTI BSM MNB