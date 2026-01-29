Kolkata hospital cures girl who failed to close mouth for 900 days due to neurological disorder

Kolkata, Jan 29 (PTI) Doctors at a government-run dental hospital have helped a minor girl close her mouth after it remained open for over 900 days due to a rare autoimmune neurological disorder, a senior official of the medical establishment said on Thursday.

The child, around 10 years old, was suffering from a condition that damaged the nerves controlling her jaw and facial muscles, leaving her unable to close her mouth for about 912 days.

Despite treatment at several hospitals in and outside the state, her condition did not improve. Now, the child is finally able to close her mouth after treatment at R Ahmed Dental College and Hospital.

"She was suffering from Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis (ADEM), a rare autoimmune neurological disorder in which the immune system attacks the brain and spinal cord," a senior doctor at the hospital told PTI.

He said that the prolonged inability to close the mouth has led to multiple complications, including drying of the oral cavity, loss of jaw balance and abnormal upward movement of teeth, known as supra-eruption.

"Because her mouth remained open for such a long period, the teeth had moved significantly from their normal position, increasing the risk of infection and permanent damage," he added.

A special medical board was constituted at the hospital to plan the treatment. After a detailed evaluation, doctors concluded that closing the mouth had become medically urgent.

"In this case, removal of the posterior teeth was the only practical option to enable closure of the jaw and prevent further complications," another doctor involved in the treatment said.

Following the procedure performed recently, the girl can now close her mouth.

"This intervention will substantially reduce the risk of future dental erosion and oral infections. Treatment for ADEM is continuing simultaneously," the doctor added.

Hospital authorities described the case as rare and said it underscored the importance of coordinated, specialised care in managing complex neurological and dental conditions. PTI SCH NN