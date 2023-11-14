Kolkata hospital launches institute of women and children

Kolkata, Nov 14 (PTI) City-based Desun Hospital on Tuesday launched an institute of women and children that would offer specialised care in various fields such as paediatric gastroenterology, nephrology, endocrinology and cancer, among others, an official said.

The hospital having over 100 beds and two dedicated floors with state-of-the-art operation theatres for women and children is also equipped with Level-3 Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), the official added.

"We aim to create a specialised space dedicated to the unique healthcare needs of women and children, ensuring top-notch medical care and a nurturing environment where accommodation in the form of cubicles have been made for parents to stay in the cubicles with their child for the duration of the child's treatment," chairman and managing director of Desun Hospitals Group Sajal Dutta said at the launch here. PTI SCH MNB