Kolkata, Howrah air quality 'moderate' on Friday

Kolkata, Oct 24 (PTI) Kolkata's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category on Friday, with the overall average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 155 (PM 2.5), a West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) official said.

An AQI of 101 to 200 is termed 'moderate and from 201 to 300 as 'poor' - both causing breathing problems and discomfort.

The AQI was 154 (PM 2.5) at Rabindra Bharati University in Sinthi area on Friday afternoon, while it was recorded as 184 at Ballygunje and 186 at Bidhannagar during the same time, the WBPCB official said.

At Jadavpur, the AQI was 177, while it was 161 at Victoria Memorial and 156 at Fort William during afternoon hours.

In the Rabindra Sarobar area, it was 144.

Across the river Bhagirathi, on the opposite side of Kolkata, the AQI at Shibpur Botanical Gardens in Howrah was 126, while it was 157 at Ghusuri in Howrah.

The WBPCB official said the AQI dipped below the 200 benchmark everywhere on Friday, showing signs of improvement.

On Thursday afternoon, the average AQI was 195 for Kolkata, which came down to 155 in the next 24 hours, classified as 'moderate' but it still causes serious breathing discomfort for ailing and senior citizens and children and has the potential to cause discomfort to normal persons, officials said.

Veteran TMC MP Saugata Roy expressed concern over the bursting of firecrackers beyond stipulated hours and said people's awareness was imperative, as law-enforcing authorities cannot police every locality.

On Thursday afternoon, at the Victoria Memorial air monitoring station, the AQI was 188, while Fort William recorded 192. Similarly, the AQI at Jadavpur was 196 and at Bidhannagar 179 — both hovering near the 'poor' range of 201-300.

Naba Dutta of the environmental group Sabuj Manch said, "Poor enforcement of law during Kali idol immersions across different water bodies and on the way to the river Bhagirathi led to ceaseless bursting of crackers." PTI SUS RG