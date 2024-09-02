Kolkata: Junior doctors march to Lalbazar seeking resignation of police commissioner

Kolkata, Sep 2 (PTI) Junior doctors of different medical colleges here on Monday took out a rally to Kolkata Police headquarters Lalbazar, demanding the resignation of police commissioner Vineet Goyal, alleging inaction in stopping vandalism at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 14.

The participating doctors, who were stopped before guardrails put up by the police on BB Ganguly Street leading to Lalbazar, asserted that their rally was peaceful and representatives would want to meet the police commissioner.

They, however, demanded the rally be allowed to move further ahead towards the police headquarters, maintaining that it was stopped at a distance from Lalbazar.

The agitating junior doctors then sat on the street, shouting slogans.

The protesters carried a replica of a spine and red roses, asserting that these were to emphasise the duty of the police force to protect citizens.

They were also seen carrying the national flag and placards with slogans seeking justice and protection for all, including doctors.

Some placards displayed the photo of Goyal with texts calling for his resignation. An effigy of the police commissioner was also burnt by the protesters.

The agitating doctors also raised slogans, seeking exemplary punishment for the perpetrators of the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar hospital.

The medics alleged inadequate steps by the police during its probe into the August 9 rape-murder of the young doctor, before the investigation was handed over to the CBI by the Calcutta High Court.

A large number of police personnel were deployed in the area, and guardrails tied with chains and padlocks put up on BB Ganguly Street to stop the rally from reaching the police headquarters. PTI AMR RBT