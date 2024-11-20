Kolkata landmarks turn blue on World Children's Day

Kolkata, Nov 20 (PTI) Many famous structures in Kolkata, including the Howrah Bridge and the Assembly Building, were lit in blue on Wednesday to commemorate World Children's Day.

The purpose was to develop awareness about children's rights among the people, UNICEF said in a statement.

"These structures have been illuminated to send out a message requesting to uphold the rights of the children to their full potential of survival, development, protection and participation. We want everybody including parents, teachers, governments, and civil societies to include the children's opinions in their decision-making," Monjur Hossain, the chief of UNICEF in West Bengal, said.

UNICEF is commemorating this year's World Children's Day on the theme of 'Listen to the Future'.

"The illumination is going to create curiosity and build awareness among people towards the critical importance of creating a world of peace, opportunity, equality, safety, dignity, inclusiveness, and happiness for every child," Hossain said.

He appealed to people to uphold children's rights as they deserve to feel included, celebrated, and protected against discrimination and deprivation. PTI RG SOM